СМИ сообщили о поломке большого десантного корабля "Орск" в Сирии

#ВМФ Project 745 BSF #ЧФ 145th Resue Ship Squad’s 1st group’s Sorum class rescue tug MB304 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. (MB304 towed Tapir class landing ship Orsk to the Black Sea, 24hours ago, but apparently not all the way to Sevastopol) pic.twitter.com/drpyBpTQqQ