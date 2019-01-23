23 Января 2019
Общество За рубежом

Туристы делятся кадрами замерзшего Ниагарского водопада

Сильные морозы, которые пришли в Канаду и в северные районы США (местами - до минус 50 градусов Цельсия), привели к частичному замерзанию Ниагарского водопада.

Пользователи социальных сетей публикуют фотографии обледеневших участков чуда природы.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Niagara Falls winter wonderland❄️ • • I’ve always wanted a frozen winter shot here, so of course while planning a weekend in Toronto I had to wish for some snow to make a bus ride down there worth it. What I didn’t plan on was that my wish would turn into arctic temperatures and a winter storm that even Canadians seemed phased by. But regardless of the absurd cold, I don’t think there’s any question that seeing the falls like this was absolutely worth it. I’d say you can make a pretty strong case that winter is the most beautiful time to visit Niagara...of course you’d need to arguing that point to someone who doesn’t mind the cold or snow and doesn’t really want to do most of the tourist attractions that aren’t possible in the winter. Thanks for taking a frozen 4 hour bus ride just to appease my photo bucket list @ja9belfast , you’re the best😘. • • #instagood10k #keepitwild #wanderlust #keepexploring #neature #waterfall #chasingwaterfalls #waterfall #waterfallsfordays #lifeofadventure #seekthetrails #letsgosomewhere #amazingtravelbeauty #waterfalls #naturephoto #main_vision #landscape_captures #awesome_earthpix #natureaddict #rsa_rural #awesomeearth #nature_wizards #gottalove_a_ #allnatureshots #instanaturelover #earth_deluxe #niagarafallscanada #journeybehindthefalls #winterwonderland #niagarafallsontario

Публикация от Scott Heaney (@skoat)

Ниагарский водопад - комплекс водопадов на реке Ниагаре, отделяющий американский штат Нью-Йорк от канадской провинции Онтарио.

В 2014 году Ниагарский водопад также замерз из-за аномальных холодов. Отмечалось, что это произошло впервые за 100 лет. Тогда полярная воронка, накрывшая США, не только принесла ущерб экономике в $5 млрд, но и унесла около 20 жизней.

Кроме того, водопад замерзал в 1848 и 1912 годах. В 2015 году Уилл Гэдд совершил первое за историю восхождение по частично замерзшему водопаду.

Теги: ниагарский водопад, морозы



